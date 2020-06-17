40 Under 40: Jorge Angel-Mire

A special honourary mention of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

In the past months, hundreds of healthcare workers and first responders responded quickly and willingly to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. They have had to change their daily routines and time with their own families, cancelled vacations and other plans, and missed out on activities at home with their loved ones, homemade meals, and a sense of normalcy.

While many of us are staying safe and healthy at our own homes, we are thankful for our frontline workers who are confronting new risks from this virus at work, while keeping our community safe and sound. We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all of our frontline workers, both under and over 40, you are our saviors and thank you so much for serving our community and protecting us. Your sacrifice is greatly appreciated.

Jorge Angel-Mira was born and raised in New Westminster, B.C. He completed his BA at UBC Vancouver in 2011 and his MA at UBC Okanagan in 2013. Upon graduating, Jorge started working as a Research Assistant at UBCO, with a project funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). Later that year he began his career at Interior Health. Now the Manager of Medical Device Reprocessing, Operating Room Equipment and Supplies at Kelowna General Hospital, Jorge enjoys knowing that the work he and his team do have a direct impact on people’s lives.

Jorge’s career has focused on making a difference in Canada and El Salvador. Jorge’s parents emigrated from El Salvador in the late 1980s during the civil war. In his youth, his roots compelled him to take a volunteer opportunity at an orphanage in Central America. The experience later helped inform his thesis on the Central American Free Trade Agreement and the political, economic, and health impacts of mineral extraction in El Salvador. Jorge’s findings informed government policy in El Salvador.

Throughout his life, Jorge has been incredibly focused on sport, particularly soccer. He has played for Canada youth soccer teams, the USL Whitecaps men’s team, and has participated in El Salvador team camps. In 2007 he won the UBC and Canada West rookie of the year awards and in 2012 his youth team was inducted into the Burnaby Sports hall of fame. Furthermore, Jorge holds his Canadian National B coaching license. He spends countless hours coaching youth and has previously coached for Kelowna United and the Thompson Okanagan Football Club.

Jorge was married in 2017 to an incredible, loving, supportive partner, Melissa. Their daughter Lucy was born in March 2019. Melissa and Jorge enjoy eating breakfast sandwiches and taking Lucy to the park to chase the ducks.

Q&A:

What started your career in healthcare?

My interest in healthcare started with a volunteer opportunity at an orphanage in Central America. I witnessed the inequality and limited access to healthcare resources. At UBC I majored in sociology and international relations and became specifically interested in health policy and access to health care services. My interest further developed during graduate school where I examined the interconnectedness of health, economics, and politics within the international context. Upon graduation I was fortunate enough to work on applied social and public health research within Canada and later started working at Interior Health.

What part of your job do you enjoy the most?

I am motivated knowing that our teams have a direct impact on the lives of people and their families. I also enjoy and appreciate working with great people and the leadership team at KGH.

The honourary mentions came about from Dr. Eric Li, Associate Professor, Faculty of Management at UBCO – who is also a previous Top 40 Under 40 Honouree.