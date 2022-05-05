40 under 40: Kyla Magee

Kyla moved to Kelowna from Fort St. John, B.C. immediately after high school to attend university. She made it her mission to build a network, life, career and family in the Okanagan Valley. It was a lofty goal; nevertheless, 12 years later she has done just that. She has an incredible network of friends and acquaintances, participates in a variety of recreational sports, and has built her family life here. Nationally, she is one of the youngest female partners with MNP and is proud to have a career she loves. Growing up in an entrepreneurial family, she knew early on that she was interested in understanding how different businesses worked and feeling the energy and passion that many small business owners radiate.
While studying, she was able to build foundational leadership skills through working with the Management Student Association at UBC’s Okanagan campus, coordinating academic clubs and competitions for other students. Subsequent to that experience, she was invited to present on Project Management at the Canadian Association of Business Students’ Western Canadian Leadership Retreat in 2016. Since joining MNP, she has championed numerous initiatives, including software implementation, team engagement, learning and development, and operational efficiency process improvements. On top of these roles, she has taken a key role in MNP’s performance coaching and mentoring, including supporting more than 25 local CPA candidates in their achievement of the Common Final Exam (with two honour role candidates), and mentoring more than 10 young professionals as they grow their career in the Okanagan.
During her studies, she competed in a business case competition (JDC West) where her team and Kyla won second place. In 2015, she was selected to speak on behalf of the graduating class for the Masters of Professional Accounting, representing some of the top graduate-level accounting students across Western Canada. While not awarded, she has been nominated for CPABC’s Early Achievement Award, which is a very prestigious award in the CPA profession. This past year was a milestone year, as she celebrated her 30th birthday and within the same month was invited to join the partnership at MNP.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.