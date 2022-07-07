40 under 40: Leanne Kuhn

Seven years ago, Leanne Kuhn took a leap of faith into the beauty industry and started the first eyebrow and cosmetic tattooing studio in the Okanagan.

The impetus came when a good friend with cancer lost her eyebrows – Leanne just knew there had to be a way to help give her back her confidence.

Enter microblading. Fast forward seven years, and Ink & Arch is one of North America’s best recognized brow brands and soon will be one of its fastest growing franchises. Ink & Arch helps women throughout the Okanagan get back confidence once lost – through the art of cosmetic tattooing. Her business also has an academy which teaches women their technique and how to start their own business in the art of microblading/cosmetic tattooing. So far, the academy has taught more than 350 women to build careers of their own, igniting a new-found independence and allowing them to better support their families.

Leanne also has set up an e-commerce store with her line of professional products shipped to artists in eight different countries.

Being a leader in this industry is something she was given early in her career. Leanne traces this back to her experience in university as captain of the volleyball team. Leadership is a role, she says, that you take on knowing you are responsible for wearing multiple hats – by encouraging others to not only do their best but to feel their best. While educating her students Leanne is aware that they look for a leader: not only to educate but also to encourage. Being able to influence and guide followers and other members of the organization is something she holds in high regard.

