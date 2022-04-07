40 under 40: Lesley Olson

The Kelowna Chamber is proud to partner with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40 program for 2022. Top 40 Under 40 recognizes young professionals in our community and their many accomplishments. This year we will be recognizing the young, local difference-makers, leaders and entrepreneurs who are making an impact in the Central Okanagan.

Lesley Olson’s career began at Disney Interactive as a facilities administrator where she was able to grow her experience within management of the workplace.

From Disney, she worked at Al Stober Construction as a commercial property manager, overseeing 100 commercial and 1,000 residential tenants within the Okanagan.

She also coordinated the Tree of Hope philanthropic events. The goal was to help families within the Okanagan get a leg up on their circumstances.

She has since been at Hyper Hippo for four years serving as the operations manager.

Lesley currently leads the workplace and technology team for Hyper Hippo Entertainment. Her team consists of the facilities coordinator, IT Manager and herself. Their primary goal is to make the day-to-day operations seamless, while focusing on the future of the workplace and striving to be on the cutting edge of their industry. This means providing the best space and/or tools to ensure socialization, collaboration, learning as well as a quiet place to get work done. Even though they are a small team, their impact reaches across 120+ staff, who they strive to provide the best support, whether that be providing an ergonomic workstation, ensuring access to the latest hardware/software, helping outfit a home office with their team’s health, wellness and productivity at the forefront of their minds, or providing a portable workstation that they can take anywhere they choose to work. She has passionately led the company during the pandemic into a new way of working that empowers her team to do their best work, wherever they are.

She is currently a part of the diversity equity and inclusion taskforce for Hyper Hippo.

This taskforce creates and rolls out initiatives to ensure Hippo is a great place to work for everyone.

She has also began leading a Book Club for Women that focuses on empowering women and unlocking their power within the workforce.

Lesley completed three years post-secondary education with a focus on business administration. She is currently working on her Real Property Administrator (RPA) through BOMI. One of her greatest honours is being nominated for the BDO Top 40 under 40!

