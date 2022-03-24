40 under 40: Lindsay Partington

Lindsay is a supervisor for a global oil and gas company. Previously, she owned a personal training company and was a certified personal trainer and holistic nutritionist. Lindsay moved to the Okanagan four years ago and she and her business partner, Danny Cooper, purchased Sip & Anchor. Their focus is to showcase the best of the region’s wineries and lake life. She also owns and manages short term rental properties within Kelowna.

As a supervisor with a large, global oil and gas firm, Lindsay oversees operations services including scaffolding, labour, water treatment, waste treatment, road maintenance, etc. She also lead a team of sixemployees with Sip & Anchor. Lindsay has been a key member in numerous committees through work including health and wellness, the women’s network, and the peer support team. With a strategy to lead by example, be vulnerable and transparent, and always putting your best foot forward, she prides herself on having teams where people are happy to come to work every day.

Lindsay has been a volunteer with Critteraid, a local animal rescue located in Summerland, BC. She is also starting a mentorship program through Dress for Success Kelowna where she will be a leadership mentor to young women or women returning to the workforce. Lindsay also previously volunteered with the SPCA and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Through Sip & Anchor, her team consistently donate to STARS, KelownaNow auction and mental health charities in the community.

Lindsay holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management. Her company, Sip & Anchor won a travelers choice award for 2021.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna