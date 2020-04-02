40 Under 40: Manik Dhir

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna Chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for the recipients on June 24.

Manik Dhir is a seasoned, reliable and resourceful entrepreneur offering substantial experience in all areas of entrepreneurship, stakeholder engagement and business management.

He completed his education in operations management at a young age, which allowed him to work in the private sector in several executive positions prior to venturing into the entrepreneurial world at the age of 26.

Manik moved to Kelowna in 2013 when he acquired Hollywood Market (historically known as Hollywood Deli), a commercial real estate plaza with several businesses.

After that acquisition, Manik felt it was imperative he become involved in the community where he was housing local businesses which can help grow the local economy from within.

From housing a 1one business with two employees, this plaza now houses three successful local businesses with 17 employees. This plaza is forecasted to house a further two local businesses fthis year.

Manik is also the managing director of Epitome Holdings Inc, which owns several commercial real estate assets throughout B.C.

In this role, he is responsible for purchase and sale of assets, project management and delivery.

In his latest venture, Manik is also the co-founder of Rentolio, a cloud-based property management application that uses automation to address pain points in key areas of a landlord/tenant relationship.

Rentolio is a hub for landlords and tenants alike, providing access to services which simplify the rental and payment process

Manik strongly believes that people are a major component in the success a business or organization attains, hence he believes in empowering his team members by giving them the tools and resources they need to be successful in their role. Manik has had the pleasure of seeing the direct benefit of continuous improvement through education in his life, which is why it’s imperative that his organizations offer learning opportunities to all team members. People management can be challenging and rewarding as it brings out the best and the worst in a manager’s role, he has been fortunate enough to witness both ends of the spectrum.

Manik is passionate about making a difference in our community and as such he donates his time to volunteer on the board of directors for Rotary Centre for the Arts and is an ad hoc member on the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation finance committee.

Manik has his Masters Degree in Management from UBC Okanagan, his Post Grad Diploma in Applied Project Management from SFU and graduated with distinction in Operations Management — Industrial Engineering at BCIT.

Manik was also featured on the Convenience Store News Canada as a cover story in March/April 2019 issue.