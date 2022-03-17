The Kelowna Chamber partners with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40

Naomi Mison is a public relations professional with over a decade of experience in the industry.

Since moving to Kelowna in 2018, she has held positions at YMCA of Okanagan, NexGen Hearing, and Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Naomi currently works at UBC Okanagan as a communications and marketing specialist.

When not working, she directs her public relations skills towards her passion: advocating for people living with dementia and their caregivers.

For the past five years, Naomi has been sharing her journey as a caregiver for her mother who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia publicly. She is advocating for systemic change to ease the burden for present and future caregivers.

Naomi is continually working to enhance the lives of older adults in the Okanagan. For instance, at the onset of the pandemic, she began making weekly phone calls to vulnerable seniors with the Seniors Resource and Outreach Centre which continues today.

Last summer, she was able to give long-term care residents the opportunity to feel the wind rush through their hair with Cycling without Age Kelowna.

To become a leader in her community, Naomi joined the BrainTrust Canada board of directors. She understands the importance of brain health, so volunteering for an organization that offers programs and services for those with brain injuries and their families was a natural fit.

Naomi continues to offer her marketing expertise to advance the cause. She is also a member of the Alzheimer Society of BC’s Leadership Group of Caregivers.

Their contributions help the society establish an informed response to community-based challenges faced by individuals living with dementia, their families and caregivers. It is rewarding to channel her experience as a caregiver towards informing future policies. Personally, Naomi has taken the courageous step of showing vulnerability to build awareness and foster understanding of what it is like to care for someone living with dementia, especially at such a young age. She is currently working on a private member bill to advocate for at-home and respite care.

Naomi is an avid volunteer with Cycling without Age Kelowna, Seniors Outreach and Resource Centre, Vernon’s IG Wealth Management’s Walk to Remember, and BrainTrust Canada. She also acts as an advocate for people living with dementia and caregivers of people living with dementia.

This work includes speaking on CBC’s Daybreak South, AM 1150’s Engaging in Aging program, and on Fresh Outlook Foundation’s HEADS UP podcast. For the fourth year in a row, Naomi will be a guest speaker at Embrace Aging Okanagan, a month-long series of events to celebrate and raise awareness about positive aging in the Okanagan Valley. Naomi has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and English and a diploma in Public Relations.

She has received numerous accolades and taken part in a variety of media features including:

– AM 1150’s Engaging in Aging Fresh Outlook Foundation HEADS UP! podcast – CBC’s Daybreak South interview – UBC Workplace Wellness Ambassador Spokesperson – Alzheimer Society of BC’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Spokesperson – World Alzheimer’s Day Spokesperson, – Alzheimer Society of Canada National Anti-Stigma Campaign – CBC’s Out in the Open podcast – Indigenous Canada Certificate Science of Wellbeing Certificate

