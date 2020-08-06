40 Under 40: Nathan Matis

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

Nathan Matis is a long-time resident of Kelowna and loves his community.

Coming from a service background, Nathan is no stranger to putting the needs of others in front of his own.

Nathan has served with the Canadian Forces as an Armoured Reconnaissance Soldier (Reserve Member) and is proud of his time there.

Nathan became an entrepreneur at the age of 25 and at the age of 28, he co-founded Canada Flex Realty Group, also known as Flex Realty. He saw the need to introduce an innovative business model that allows clients/consumers to be in the ‘driver’s seat’ and have flexible solutions when it comes selling/buying their home. Flex Realty currently has 19 staff and continues to expand.

Nathan has a technical diploma as an automotive service technician. He has also earned his professional pilot’s license through Carson Air in Kelowna.

Nathan attended UBC Sauder (School of Business) and obtained his real estate trading services license.

Nathan was recognized for his tireless efforts in 2016 when he was nominated for Kelowna’s Civic Fred Macklin Memorial Award ‘Man of the Year’ and the Capital News Award ‘Volunteer of the Year.’

In 2017, Nathan was nominated again for and this time won the Kelowna Capital News Award ‘Volunteer of the Year.’ In 2018, he was nominated for the ‘Realtor Care’ award, which recognizes realtors committed to volunteering their time/raising funds for the causes/charities that are close to their hearts.

He also won a local ‘Community Oriented’ Realtor Award in 2019 for his outstanding contributions in the community.

Nathan and his business have been nominated in seven different categories for ‘Best of Kelowna 2020’, including Best Realtor, Best Young Entrepreneur, Best Realtor Team, and Best New Business! Nathan is also being featured on the Kelowna Gospel Mission Newsletter/Magazine as a cover story for July 2020.