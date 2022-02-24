40 under 40: Navjit Khun Khun

The Kelowna Chamber is proud to partner with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40 program for 2022. Top 40 Under 40 recognizes young professionals in our community and their many accomplishments. This year we will be recognizing the young, local difference-makers, leaders and entrepreneurs who are making an impact in the Central Okanagan.

Navjit was born and raised in the Okanagan and is closely connected with the community.

Being a women of Punjabi heritage, growing up, she didn’t have many role models that she could easily relate to in the Okanagan.

However, Navjit is honoured when individuals, particularly when Punjabi women reach out to tell her that she has inspired them to pursue their careers/goals.

Navjit joined Benson Law LLP as an articling student in July 2018, and she was admitted as a lawyer to the BC Bar Association in July 2019, promoted to partner in January 2022. Her practice areas are Property Law, Commercial/Corporate Law and Wills and Estates Law.

Leadership is an important part of her role as a lawyer and a member of the larger community. Navjit’s most recent experience of leadership is in her current role as the head of HR in the office. She always tries to lead by example, with humility and by keeping an open line of communication. It is very important to her to help guide others to their fullest potential, something that she truly enjoys.

She is part of organizations such as The East Meets West Foundation, Khalsa Aid International, and the Uptown Rutland Business Association. Her focus is to always to bring a diverse perspective and to create a greater sense of inclusion for members of various communities and stakeholders of these organizations.

Her highest level of education is a Juris Doctor of Law with Distinction. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a Major in Philosophy.

Navjit is reportedly the first lawyer in Canada, perhaps North America, to be sworn in wearing a Sikh Gurdwara. Normally this would happen at a law office or a courthouse. Her promotion to firm partner is a great honour. She always had full intentions of working hard towards this goal, but is ecstatic to have achieved it so early in her legal career.

But for Navjit, to be considered a role model in her community is her greatest honour.

Kelowna