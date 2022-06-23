40 under 40: Rick Dhaliwal

The Kelowna Chamber partners with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40

As director and owner of Lakeview Homes, Rick Dhaliwal is responsible for building multiple homes and multifamily projects across the Okanagan.

He doesn’t believe in waiting for opportunities to come to him. He believes in going after the opportunities presented to him.

Over the last 10 years, he has spent his time building Lakeview Homes and advocating for affordable housing in the Okanagan.

He believes everyone should have the right to have a comfortable and affordable house to live in. Lakeview over the last 10 years has grown into a multi-million dollar real estate development firm in B.C. and Alberta.

As owner of Lakeview Homes, Rick has led employees and trade partners while building multiple Okanagan projects.

Rick’s team has continuously satisfied clients housing needs. Thanks to effective communication, a dedicated team ethic and leadership, they can complete projects on time even during the uncertainties caused by COVID.

He has been praised for an ability to solve problems, which are daily in construction. Lakeview has gone from a single-family home builder doing one to two houses per year to a multi-million dollar real estate developer. With house prices skyrocketing, and families being displaced from this region over the last few years, Rick has continued to advocate for affordable housing.

He feels every family should have access to affordable and comfortable homes. He is proud to be leading a project on affordable housing that caters to all families.

He is happy to say many of my clients are first-time home buyers and that he provides lower than market rates on some of their rental properties.

Home buyers’ confidence has been boosted and their families are happier.

Rick has a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from Lakehead University in Thunder Bay. One achievement that he is particularly proud of is his building of a Gazebo at Zetter Care Centre in Edmonton. He did this to give seniors in the care facility shade from the summer sun. Rick took on the project to honour his grandfather, Sukhdev Singh Dhaliwal – he thought it would be a sincere tribute to his grandfather’s family legacy.

