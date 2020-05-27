40 Under 40: Russ Latimer

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

After earning his Business Degree in from Wilfrid Laurier University, Russ started working in the Insurance industry, but quickly realized it wasn’t for him. Prior to moving to Kelowna and working at Gallagher’s Canyon, Russ started his career in the golf industry at Whitevale Golf Club in Toronto as an Assistant Golf Professional. Russ then accepted the Head Professional position at Black Mountain Golf Club where he was promoted to the General Manager position in 2014 at the age of 32. Russ is now entering his 7th season as the general manager at Black Mountain Golf Course, where they were awarded the 2018 PGA of BC Golf Facility of the Year. Russ is also the co-commissioner of the Interior PGA Tour, which is a small Professional Golf Tour for PGA of Canada professionals in the Thompson-Okanagan. Golf is a huge part of the Tourism Industry, and Russ is proud to be a part of it. He is also extremely proud of the amazing management team he has helped put together.

Russ attributes his leadership style to ensuring he puts all his staff in a position to succeed, then sit back and let them do their thing. It’s important that your staff enjoy showing up to work and working for you, as that positive attitude will increase their productivity and will be passed on to the customer.

Melcor and Black Mountain Golf Club support countless community fundraising events, by donating rounds of golf and hosting charity events. They also host more than 20 golf events, in which the main purpose is to raise money for certain charities where they help raise $100,000 plus every year.

Russ holds an Honours Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University. Black Mountain Golf Club was awarded the 2018 PGA of BC Golf Facility of the Year, in which Russ proudly played a large part in securing along with his team. Russ has also won four professional golf events and has placed well in many others.

