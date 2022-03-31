40 under 40: Samantha Ulasy

Samantha Ulasy moved to Kelowna in early 2016 and worked three years with a landscaping company.

Although she was well educated in the landscaping field, she almost had to start over to learn the environment in B.C., which was different than Manitoba. She studied and worked hard to achieve her goal.

In 2019, Samantha took the big leap and started her own company and has never looked back. From the first day she started her company, her motto has been “Your home is a reflection of you.” She believes this could change the basic concept of landscape designs. She wants to encourage customers to contribute their own creative talents and preferences to the designs to create a more personalized oasis in their homes. Taking pride in something whether large or small that you have created is a positive step towards mental health and wellness. Supporting local business is also important to her agenda. We are stronger together and can learn so much from each other.

Samantha owns a company where she works directly with her employees. Their skills and experience levels vary. Landscaping encompasses so many avenues, one cannot completely know it all. She tries to teach new skills, sharpen existing ones and most of all promote positive personal growth.

She often asks for their input as to how and what should be done at the time. This not only gives them confidence in themselves, but it shows she has confidence in them. Team building is very important to her. By doing this it creates long-term genuine connections. This sets the tone for a positive work culture which leads to increased productivity. Seeing how much pride an employee takes after contributing and working on a project is very satisfying, you know you have shown them the rewarding side of this line of work.

She has achieved an active following on her Instagram account. This platform allows people to connect with her directly. For the last three years she has been a go-to person for many people when it comes to anything from plant-related questions to landscape designs and more. She is also a strong advocate for mental health and wellness and uses her platforms to help as many people as she can.

Samantha believes in supporting local businesses which she does on a regular basis by promoting them online as well as in-person recommendations. She has partnered with several small businesses and charities to create contests and give away prizes to give back to the community.

Also, she is presently looking into starting a group called “Wine Down” with her vision is to create a network of amazing women who can be supportive of each other in day-to-day business and home life situations.

Samantha holds a Diploma in Horticulture & Construction from Red River College, Winnipeg, where she graduated with honours.

Kelowna