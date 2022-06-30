The Kelowna Chamber partners with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40

ShangNing Zhu founded Zhu Luxury Lifestyle (Ikigai Marketing) in late 2017.

For four years, ShangNing has been a driving force behind the company’s exponential growth and evolution from a single business venture for 3D renderings into a real estate project marketing company.

The company is now involved in marketing over 10 multi-family projects in both the Okanagan and on Vancouver Island. Ikigai Marketing’s comprehensive services deliver a meticulous approach to the development process including site analysis, market research, pre-development planning, design consultation, strategic marketing and closing arrangements. Every stage of the process is approached with innovative thinking, the latest technologies, unrivaled market knowledge and rigorous attention to detail.

With real estate project marketing, leadership and collaboration are always in play. ShangNing believes forging relationships take trust, effort, and mutual respect, requiring that he go the extra mile. He has solid working relationships with industry leaders and development partners, allowing him to leverage connections and personal relationships.

His diverse network of professionals includes realtors, builders, developers, lawyers, architects, designers, photographers, and building materials suppliers/manufacturers. ShangNing travels to Asia regularly to continue to expand his network.

ShangNing came to the Okanagan to study Interdisciplinary Performance at UBC Okanagan where he was nominated for the Emerging Artist “Okanagan Arts Award” in 2016. With a performing arts background, he volunteered for annual “The Living Things” Art festival and presents local, regional, national and international performances. ShangNing was also a council member at Innerfish Performance Co., a non-profit art organization that provides infrastructure for producing and touring devised (theatre) performances.

He graduated with an Interdisciplinary Performance (Bachelor of Fine Arts) from UBC Okanagan in 2015. He was nominated as Best Young Entrepreneur 2019 in Kelowna by KelownaNow.

Kelowna