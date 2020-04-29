40 Under 40: Steven Morrison

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

Steven has been working in Kelowna at Farris LLP since moving back home from a law firm in Calgary back in 2016. Steven is a general solicitor lawyer working with numerous local business, both small and large, as well as many larger regional, provincial, and national companies.

As a general solicitor lawyer, Steven works with not only corporations and businesses, but with individuals assisting local residents with their personal residential real estate matters and wills and estate planning.

In working with some of the cities largest developers, Steven has been provided with the opportunity to understand the important infrastructure, agricultural, geographic, community, and development benefits and needs of the Central Okanagan and has been able to work with all sectors and industries to help the Central Okanagan grow while retaining the core characteristics of the Okanagan Valley.

Currently serving on the board of directors for both YMCA of Okanagan and United Way Southern Interior B.C. Through his board experience, volunteer work and leadership experience, Steven has been privileged to have made strong connections with a vast array of individuals and business in the Central Okanagan and is able to provide additional connections and resources to his clients to with the success of their ventures.

Steven grew up between Vancouver and Kelowna and settled in Kelowna after high school attending UBC Okanagan and playing on the Heat Men’s Varsity Basketball team, serving as captain for two years and winning many team and individual awards over the years.

Steven considers himself a leader as an advocate for an inclusive and diverse Central Okanagan and for mental health and work/life balance.

He organizes and leads the Farris LLP United Way Bus Pull team and YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids, as well as organizing and leading the November Project teams for both. Steven has helped lead the November Project Swinging with the Stars team to fundraising over $12,000 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association while taking home the trophy for Judge’s Choice Award. He feels he provides leadership in the community through encouraging active, healthy lifestyles as leader of November Project Kelowna, as a lululemon ambassador, and leading a local free and inclusive run crew.

Steven serves as a member of the advisory council for alumniUBC, giving a voice to UBC Okanagan at the council meetings with alumniUBC board. He also volunteers over 10 hours/week as co-leader of November Project Kelowna, a free community fitness group workout that encourages the community to be active, healthy, inclusive, and supportive while organizing social events and participating in numerous charity and volunteer events/initiatives.

Steven leads a free run crew every Saturday morning, and through his fitness involvement he has become one of two local lululemon ambassadors supporting the local community with fitness, mindfulness, and connection.