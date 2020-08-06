40 Under 40: Tina Walczak

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

A champion for women in the workforce, Tina Walczak has been a speaker at TEDxKelownaWomen 2018 and a founder of the Creative Career Formula.

Tina has reached local audiences through her work as a manager and creative director at Vancouver View Magazine and Maximum Yield Publications. Finding new ways to approach projects, Tina has also built her skill-set as the creative director at Homes & Living Magazine and the Owner/creative director at Flow Grafix.

Tina is her happiest when she is creating innovative and detailed work that breaks the mould.

Committed to producing strong, complete brands for clients that capture their business strategy, Tina craves challenge and never lets herself get too comfortable. She is experienced at combining her passion for design with her keen business focus and is always working on unique ideas that push established creative boundaries.

Tina is the chief brand officer and partner at Hiilite Creative Group Inc. She and her husband William started Hiilite to help ambitious entrepreneurs get in front of their customers through creative strategy, and support creatives who were told they could never make art and design their career.

Tina volunteers her time with Creative Career Formula, mentoring over 30 students.

She has also dedicated 200+ hours to Opera Kelowna and from 2016 to 2018 served as the vice-president of Kelowna Women in Business (KWIB)

Her talent in the design world stems from her dedication to the education she received.

Tina graduated from Royal Roads University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in entrepreneurial management, and from Vancouver Island University with a degree in graphic design.

She has also developed her skills in marketing through a marketing research certification from How Design University and sales and operations certification from Trainwest Management & Consulting.

Tina was the recipient of the 2020 Canadian Business Excellence Awards.

In 2018, Tina was given an opportunity to speak on the TEDx stage (Connecting to the Global Creative Community), a dream of hers for the past 10 years she saw become a reality.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Honda Canada recalls 53,770 Odyssey, Passport and Pilot vehicles

Just Posted

Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

‘The depth of the water, as well as the topography of the lake, made the recovery of the deceased very challenging’ - RCMP

Rose Valley Dam wildfire ‘under control’

B.C. Wildfire anticipates no further growth from the three-hectare fire

Central Okanagan residents invited to give input on regional transport plan

The plan will help Central Okanagan governments work together to connect people and places across the region

Okanagan set for thunderstorms before sunny weekend

Thunderstorms are predicted to give way to a hot, sunny weekend around Kelowna

Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Father recounts narrow escape from Shuswap houseboat fire

Saskatchewan group overwhelmed by kindness of Sicamous, Salmon Arm communities

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Merritt man arrested after allegedly touching children inappropriately

Skylar Mcleod, 24, is facing six charges, including one for sexual interference

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

Masks urged for some students returning to Vernon schools

Phase two sees students return full-time Sept. 8

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

Water draws Okanagan artists together for exhibit

Gallery Vertigo open house Saturday for Spirit of Water

Most Read