40 Under 40: Tina Walczak

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

A champion for women in the workforce, Tina Walczak has been a speaker at TEDxKelownaWomen 2018 and a founder of the Creative Career Formula.

Tina has reached local audiences through her work as a manager and creative director at Vancouver View Magazine and Maximum Yield Publications. Finding new ways to approach projects, Tina has also built her skill-set as the creative director at Homes & Living Magazine and the Owner/creative director at Flow Grafix.

Tina is her happiest when she is creating innovative and detailed work that breaks the mould.

Committed to producing strong, complete brands for clients that capture their business strategy, Tina craves challenge and never lets herself get too comfortable. She is experienced at combining her passion for design with her keen business focus and is always working on unique ideas that push established creative boundaries.

Tina is the chief brand officer and partner at Hiilite Creative Group Inc. She and her husband William started Hiilite to help ambitious entrepreneurs get in front of their customers through creative strategy, and support creatives who were told they could never make art and design their career.

Tina volunteers her time with Creative Career Formula, mentoring over 30 students.

She has also dedicated 200+ hours to Opera Kelowna and from 2016 to 2018 served as the vice-president of Kelowna Women in Business (KWIB)

Her talent in the design world stems from her dedication to the education she received.

Tina graduated from Royal Roads University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in entrepreneurial management, and from Vancouver Island University with a degree in graphic design.

She has also developed her skills in marketing through a marketing research certification from How Design University and sales and operations certification from Trainwest Management & Consulting.

Tina was the recipient of the 2020 Canadian Business Excellence Awards.

In 2018, Tina was given an opportunity to speak on the TEDx stage (Connecting to the Global Creative Community), a dream of hers for the past 10 years she saw become a reality.