40 under 40: David Kemp

After finishing law school at UBC Vancouver in 2015, David returned to Kelowna to build his career. He very quickly realized that he wanted to be a real estate and business lawyer, helping people build what was important to them — buying, selling, and running businesses, and buying, selling, and managing real estate.

As a person who is third generation in Kelowna, it was very important to him to get involved as well and he also made a point of getting involved all over Kelowna — in JCI Kelowna (Kelowna Jaycees) the rugby community, Festivals Kelowna, and the Downtown Kelowna Association. David was fortunate enough to be able to start and run the JCI Kelowna farm project, which operates a quarter acre of land and grows food for local charities, and he is currently helping to create a new development model for entry-level housing through the Yeye Housing Society.

Since returning to Kelowna in 2016, he has served in the following roles: – Director of External Events, JCI Kelowna (formerly Kelowna Jaycees) – Director of Social, JCI Kelowna – Vice President, JCI Kelowna – Director, Festivals Kelowna – Director, Downtown Kelowna Association – Director, Rotary Club of Kelowna Foundation – Director, Yeye Housing Society – Director, Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmakers – Co-Chair – Okanagan Young Lawyers Chapter, Canadian Bar Association – Chair, JCI Kelowna Farm Project (at Helen’s Acres) – Member – Rotary Club of Kelowna

The majority of those roles are self-explanatory; David says that his service with JCI Kelowna has been extremely rewarding, as he helped lead a group of young active citizens deepen their involvement in the Kelowna community. Through education, training, fundraising, competitions, and social events, they aim to create a generation of leaders in the community. The Yeye Housing Society also has been extremely rewarding – led by Norm Letnick and featuring top figures in the construction and development community, the Society aims to create entry level housing far below market value due a development structure they are currently developing, with the goal of inspiring more developers to follow their lead in order to create more accessible housing options.

David holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations from UBC Okanagan Campus, and Law degree (J.D. – Juris Doctor) from University of British Columbia in Vancouver

He was Canada Member of the Year, Junior Chamber International Project of the Year, Junior Chamber International.

