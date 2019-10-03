99.9 Virgin Radio launches in Kelowna

iHeartRadio Canada announced today the rebrand of 99.9 SUN FM to 99.9 Virgin Radio in Kelowna, B.C.

If you heard 99.9 Virgin Radio in place of Kelowna’s 99.9 SUN FM through your soundwaves this morning, it wasn’t a mistake.

The move from SUN FM to Virgin Radio was announced today. The move brings together one of the world’s most popular brands with local personalities, hit Canadian music, and Okanagan culture.

“We’re very excited to launch the world-class Virgin Radio brand in Kelowna, joining other Virgin Radio stations across Canada to bring greater access to today’s hottest artists and events,” said Ken Kilcullen, general manager for Bell Media Radio.

Kelowna will wake up to the same morning personalities B Mack and Karly, followed by the On Air with Ryan Seacrest show.

“Our cornerstone morning and afternoon drive hosts grew up in the Okanagan, and we can’t wait to continue to deliver non-stop music and non-stop fun, now under the Virgin name, to the community,” said Boyd Leader, program director for Bell Media Radio.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico