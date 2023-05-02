A boat for everyone: Boat rental site has 30+ listings in Kelowna

Paddleboards, jet skis, and boats of all kinds are available to rent through Get My Boat

The sun is shining and boating season is upon us.

Get My Boat is helping make sure everyone can take to the water this summer with boat rentals.

Marketing Manager Val Streif says they are often referred to as the ‘AirBnB of boating’.

“We help connect people who want to rent boats directly to boat owners, boat charter captains, boat charter operators.”

The company operates worldwide with over 9,000 destinations to choose from, including Kelowna.

Although the company first launched in California in 2013, Streif says the business really took off in 2020.

“With the pandemic creating this demand for outdoor activities, boating has really exploded in popularity and we’ve seen a lot of growth in British Columbia and in the Kelowna area and the Okanagan in the past couple of years.”

Rentals are per hour, per person, or per day depending on the listing. Streif says you can even filter for listings with a captain if your group doesn’t have someone licenced to drive the boat.

“The vast majority of what is booked on Get My Boat is captained charters. So, that’s going to be with the owner who is a licenced captain, or sometimes they hire out professional captains to run their boats.”

In the Kelowna area there are currently a little over 30 listings including pontoons, an electric surfboard, jet skis, a canoe and a paddle boat. In B.C. there are over 250 listings currently available.

Streif says the site has more to offer than just boats for rent.

“We have wakeboarding lessons. So, not just the boat rental and the wakeboarding equipment, but sometimes the captain can give lessons as well.” The website also lists scuba diving, houseboat rentals, and whale watching.

Anyone can create an account for free to list a vessel for rent. Streif says the company doesn’t charge and only takes a percentage of the rental costs once booking has been confirmed.

Find the latest listings or book something for a day on the water by visiting getmyboat.com or downloading the app.

