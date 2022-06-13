A different kind of rock at Kelowna Curling Club

CanGems show in Kelowna June 10-12, 2022 was its third ever show (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Over 1,500 people attended the CanGems show in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster - Capital News) CanGems Kelowna show June 10-12, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Over 1,500 people hit the Kelowna Curling Club over the weekend for the CanGems Gem and Mineral Show.

Marketing Coordinator Bridget Hansen said the Kelowna show had 25 vendors with a wide range of products.

“CanGems just started. This is only our third show of hopefully hundreds,” Hansen said. “CanGems is brand new, it’s a brand new entity of Silver Cove – Silver Cove is 20 years in the making.”

Vendors had a wide variety of stones and gems available, as well as handmade jewelry, leather bags, candles and more.

“CanGems is vendor-based and we are looking to give brand new businesses an opportunity to start growing.”

The first show was in Lethbridge, Alberta before heading to B.C. for shows in Surrey and Kelowna.

If you missed the show, Hansen noted the next show is in Kamloops June 17-19 before heading to Penticton’s Trade and Convention Centre the following weekend.

“The people that are in this industry are absolutely amazing. The knowledge and the experience that you’re going to get from here is far beyond what you’ll ever expect.”

