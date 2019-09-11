A ‘Might-E’ truck tootles Glenmore Landfill

The City of Kelowna recently added an electric pickup truck to its fleet

It will be the ‘Might-E-ist’ truck at the Glenmore Landfill.

The City of Kelowna recently added an electric pickup truck, called Might-E, to its vehicle fleet.

According to Fleet Services Manager for the City Alf Soros, the truck will be used at the Glenmore Landfill which is an ideal application for this vehicle. The trucks are also approved for use on public roads and have a top speed of 40 km/hr with a range per charge of up to 100 km.

“The addition of the Might-E-Truck is in line with our ‘green fleet’ commitment and will contribute to the City’s priority to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Soros.

For the last 15 years, the new Might-E Truck has been manufactured on Vancouver Island and used in cities from Montrose to Tofino, to Vancouver and now Kelowna.

“We have seen a large increase in sales the last few years as more and more communities, universities and private businesses make the switch to clean electric vehicles,” said Holmquist.

A recent sale of 25 trucks to the City of Santa Monica, California will keep the company busy for the next few months, according to Holmquist.

