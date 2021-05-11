Notes of hope, encouragement and camaraderie were left on the message board inside the kitchen of TacoTime. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Notes of hope, encouragement and camaraderie were left on the message board inside the kitchen of TacoTime. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Adiós, Taco Tuesday: Kelowna residents flock to TacoTime on restaurant’s final day

‘We don’t need another Starbucks. We need tacos on Tuesday, with extra hot sauce’

“Disappointed” was the word many Kelowna TacoTime customers used to describe how they felt on the restaurant’s final day of operations on Tuesday (May 11).

Hundreds stopped by the Dilworth Shopping Centre business to get their final Taco Tuesday fix. After 40 years of tacos, the fast-food restaurant recently had its lease terminated and is shuttering its doors for good, with a new Starbucks location scheduled to take its place.

“I think there’s more than enough Starbucks and a few TacoTimes,” said Desmond Evans. “I enjoy their food and I think it’s unfortunate for a franchise like Starbucks that has too many to begin with.”

According to Starbucks’ online store locator, there are 16 locations in Kelowna. TacoTime, on the other hand, will now have only one location in town, located in Hollywood Station.

Replacing a taco joint with another cafe, Evans said, is a bad thing.

“I will never come to this Starbucks location,” he added.

Customers lined up inside and outside of TacoTime to get their last tacos for Taco Tuesday. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Similarly, Jeremy Harding described the move as “garbage.”

“We don’t need another Starbucks. We need tacos on Tuesday, with extra hot sauce,” said Harding. “I’m going to miss the cheap tacos. I’m probably not going to go to Taco Bell; I’m just gonna cry.”

A customer waits for their food. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Carl, who did not want to give his last name, said that Kelowna has enough Starbucks.

“(TacoTime) has been here for so long and it gives us a variety of takeout food,” he said. “There’s a Starbucks a stone’s throw away from here.”

Customers line up inside to get their final tacos. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Shauna M. described herself as a loyal TacoTime customer who’s been coming to TacoTime for 20 years.

“There’s a lot of choices for drive-thru coffee,” she said. “I personally won’t visit this new location.”

