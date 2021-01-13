The Air Canada logo is seen on a hangar at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. Air Canada has advised airports in Atlantic Canada that it will suspend more routes in the region until further notice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Air Canada logo is seen on a hangar at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. Air Canada has advised airports in Atlantic Canada that it will suspend more routes in the region until further notice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada cuts 1,700 more jobs, slashes capacity

Its first quarter 2021 capacity will be 20 per cent of what it had in 2019

Air Canada says it will cut 1,700 jobs as it scales down operations in response to a new wave of lockdown restrictions.

The 25 per cent reduction in service for the first quarter of 2021 will also affect 200 employees at Air Canada’s Express carriers, the company said Wednesday morning.

“We regret the impact these difficult decisions will have on our employees who have worked very hard during the pandemic looking after our customers, as well as on the affected communities,” said Lucie Guillemette, Air Canada’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, in a statement.

Guillemette said increased travel restrictions by federal and provincial governments have had an immediate impact on the company’s bookings.

With the reduction, Air Canada’s capacity in the first quarter of 2021 will be about 20 per cent of its capacity during the first quarter of 2019, the company says.

Air Canada notified airports in Atlantic Canada this week that it would cut additional routes in the region, suspending all flights in Gander, N.L., Goose Bay, N.L., and Fredericton, N.B., until further notice as of Jan. 23.

Air Canada is contacting affected customers to offer them options such as refunds or alternative travel arrangements, the company said.

The cuts come just days after Air Canada’s latest round of service reductions in Atlantic Canada went into effect on Jan. 11.

Monette Pasher, the executive director of the Atlantic Canada Airports Association, said in a statement that the repercussions of the service cuts would be felt for years to come in communities in Atlantic Canada.

“We cannot just flip a switch to turn air service back on when we get to the other side of this pandemic,” Pasher said. “We are going to have a long hard road ahead of us to rebuild air access for our region.”

READ MORE: Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

Jon Victor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Air CanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Starbucks says closure of up to 300 stores in Canada to be completed by end of March
Next story
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Just Posted

Crews are working to repair downed lines in downtown Kelowna on Jan. 13, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News Staff)
Thousands in the dark as windstorm knocks down power lines

BC Hydro and FortisBC crews are working on restoring power to customers

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

A concept rendering of the proposed three-tower development at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s next tallest building receives hesitant approval from council

‘I’m afraid that because we’re so fed up, we’re just accepting something that is not in our best interest’ - Coun. Charlie Hodge

West Kelowna’s Shannon Lake Elementary has recorded a COVID-19 exposure. (File)
West Kelowna elementary school notes COVID-19 exposure

Shannon Lake Elementary was exposed to the virus Jan. 5–8

A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)
Kelowna council approves rezoning for contentious Costco relocation

Despite feedback from residents, council gave Costco the green light on Tuesday evening

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour in Victoria, B.C., Friday, July 22, 2016. COVID-19 face masks emblazoned with the Tragically Hip’s popular song title “Courage” have raised more than $40,000 for Canada’s music industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Tragically Hip face masks raise $40,000 to support Canadian musicians

The Kingston, Ont. band started selling the COVID-19 non-medical cloth masks last summer

The Vernon School District is proposing an expansion to BX Elementary depending on the availability of funding. (Photo submitted)
Power outage closes North Okanagan schools

Students sent home, no heat or ventilation

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
South Okanagan man in critical condition after being hit by car

The man was reportedly trying to cross Penticton’s Main Street when he was hit

Caitlin Potts
P.I. wanted in continued search for missing Caitlin Potts

GoFundMe campaign started to raise funds to hire investigator five years after woman’s disappearance

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Last January in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
‘Vigorous’ storm heading for Revelstoke area

However, rain is expected for the city

Chase RCMP issue coronavirus-related ticket on Dec. 13, 2020 for gathering in Magna Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Small group gathered in North Shuswap gets COVID-19 ticket

Chase RCMP issues ticket because individuals travelled from different residences in Alberta and B.C.

Most Read