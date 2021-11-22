Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic in Calgary on June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic in Calgary on June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta apartment building owner hopes to set precedent with vaccine requirement

Strategic says it’s first major landlord in Canada to implement a vaccine requirement for new tenants

An Alberta-based rental housing provider says it hopes to set a precedent with its decision to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from new tenants.

Strategic Group owns rental apartment buildings in Calgary and Edmonton. The company says it’s the first major landlord in Canada to implement a vaccine requirement for new tenants.

Chief operating officer Tracey Steman says she hopes other landlords follow suit. She says vaccination is the only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strategic Group exempts anyone who is unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons or is too young to receive the vaccine.

The policy applies to new tenants, but the company says existing tenants must show proof of vaccine to access common areas like gyms and party rooms.

Experts say there are no laws that expressly prevent landlords from requiring proof of vaccination.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19: As restrictions ease, Parksville animal rescue fills up with pets

RELATED: Mandatory COVID vaccines for private practitioners are coming: B.C. health officials

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C. deficit shrinks as economy, taxation recovery continues

Just Posted

File photo of Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA questions Interior Health capacity restrictions

RCMP on scene of park where body was discovered. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
RCMP investigate body found in Kelowna park

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
UBCO study examines e-scooter popularity in Kelowna

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla between Hope, Merritt as crews try to repair damage