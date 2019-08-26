Aritzia to open Kelowna store this fall at Orchard Park

The store is set to open sometime this fall

Aritzia is set to open its first Kelowna location at Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

The fashion boutique is set to open the doors to its new 4,000 square foot location sometime this fall.

A release from the company describes its newest location as a “light-filled boutique features plants throughout the retail space, an eclectic selection of floor fixtures and curated works of art, sculptures and books, the design is both feminine and spacious.”

Aritzia was founded in 1984 by Vancouverite Brian Hill and now has “more than 95” locations across North America.

