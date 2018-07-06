(Modo/Facebook)

B.C. car-sharing company to let ‘L’ drivers take the wheel

Vancouver-based company will allow young drivers to get hours of required practice

Drivers as young as 16 years old can now join a Vancouver-based car-sharing program – the first in North America to include “learner” drivers.

Modo, a two-way car-sharing co-op, said this week it hopes to inspire “the next generation” to consider car-sharing instead of ownership.

“Families can save money and easily use our vehicles to gain the practice hours required, with learners as young as 16 able to join the co-op and start experiencing life without car ownership, while driving behaviours are still being formed,” said Selena McLachland, Modo’s marketing director.

Known as “green members,” the young drivers can be placed under a principal member’s account who must be a member-owner of the co-op, 25 years old or more, with a full licence. There is an additional damage deposit and, as with all “L” drivers in B.C., they must be accompanied by an adult with a full license.

Modo operates 600 vehicles in cities across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Okanagan.

Most Read