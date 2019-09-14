File photo

B.C. company gets licence to test psychedelic drugs for therapy treatment

Salvation Botanicals interested in manufacturing, testing and research and development

A Nanaimo company has been granted a licence to test and analyze psychedelic drugs.

Salvation Botanicals’ Nanaimo lab has been granted a controlled drugs and substances dealer’s licence to test psychedelics such as psilocybin, mescaline and MDMA, said Michael Tan, the company’s CEO, in an e-mail to the News Bulletin.

The licence authorizes possession, testing, sale, sending, transportation and delivery of psilocybin, psilocin, mescaline, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDMA), according to a press release.

Although the licence authorizes sale of the psychedelics, Tan noted in the e-mail that at this point, the drugs can only be provided to those authorized to conduct research and development and clinical trials.

Salvation has partnered with Vancouver-based Numinus, which according to the release “aims to facilitate guided psychedelic therapy for individuals suffering from mental health issues, addiction, and trauma.”

“Psychedelics for the treatment of mental health issues is a topic of high interest now, and Salvation is proud to be at the forefront of this space,” Tan said, adding in the release that Salvation Botanicals is “strategically positioned to become a leader in controlled substances testing in Canada by providing scientific expertise and a commitment to our partner’s success through an efficient and consultative approach.”

Tan noted that a Phase 3 clinical trial of MDMA for patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder will begin soon through the B.C. Centre on Substance Use.

“Looking ahead beyond the Phase 3 clinical trial stage is the prospect of public use,” he said.

He said Numinus is positioning itself as a channel for psychedelics-based therapy at clinics it plans to set up, and at that point, Salvation could potentially participate through research and development, testing and manufacturing.


