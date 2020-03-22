(Pixabay)

B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Rules include staying two metres apart ‘where possible’

The B.C. government has laid out guidelines for the construction industry to slow transmission of COVID-19.

In a Sunday news release, the province said the guidelines were meant to provide clarity to the industry, which has not been shut down due to the novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday, at least 426 people have the virus and 10 have died as a result.

The guidelines issued by the province include having no more than 50 people in the same space “in any circumstance,” and that “where possible,” employees should stay two metres away from each other.

Other guidelines include:

  • Signage to be posted limiting elevator occupants to four people
  • Reduce in-person meetings and gathering
  • Hold site meetings in open spaces or outside
  • Increase hand-washing stations
  • Maintain daily list of employees on site

The province said all common areas and surfaces should also be cleaned at end of day, including washrooms, shared offices, common tables, desks, light switches and door handles.

Anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, sneezing or coughing, must self-isolate at home for 14 days.

READ MORE: Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. to allow restaurants to use laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Coronavirus

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

