B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser speaks in the legislature, Feb. 12, 2020.. (Hansard TV)

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser has agreed to a meeting with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to resolve an impasse that has seen roadblocks on the route of the Coastal Gaslink pipeline spread to the nearby CN Rail tracks in northwestern B.C.

A letter from Premier John Horgan to a Wet’suwet’en chief confirms acceptance of a meeting, to be joined by a federal representative and a member of the neighbouring Gitxsan community.

“I confirm our government’s willingness to participate in such a meeting on the basis you propose,” Horgan wrote in a letter to Simogyet Spookw [Chief Norman Stephens] dated Feb. 12. “Further, my office has informed the federal government of our response and we have urged the federal government to respond as quickly as possible to the proposal.

“I understand that on receipt of this letter and a similar commitment from Canada, the blockade of the CN line will be removed to allow for a period of calm and peaceful dialogue.”

RELATED: Rail service cut by blockades in B.C., Ontario, Quebec

RELATED: CN Rail to shut down tracks to Prince Rupert port

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoastal GasLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Straight from DeHart

Just Posted

Wedman’s hat-trick blasts Rockets past Americans in 8-3 win

Kelowna snapped a five-game losing streak with a Wednesday night win over Tri-City

Central Okanagan housing market off to a strong start in 2020

The Okanagan Mainline has seen a 8.7 per cent change from Jan. 2019

Forget Tinder, find romance in person at the Kelowna Singles Club

To increase enrollment, the club is holding open dance every second Saturday

Warriors clinch playoff spot as final stretch of season concludes

West Kelowna fell 6-2 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the 5th last game of the season Wednesday

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

Blind Bay’s Ron Banville frequents Salmon Arm’s wharf for colourful avian images

Most Read