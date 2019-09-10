B.C.’s first government cannabis store opens in Kamloops, October 2018. The city is getting two more government stores this year. (B.C. government)

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

The B.C. government is working with local governments on a formula for sharing revenue from legalized cannabis sales, but so far there is no revenue to share, Finance Minister Carole James says.

B.C.’s revenues from sales are lagging far behind neighbouring Alberta, which has many more licensed stores and about five times the sales as B.C., according to the latest Statistics Canada figures since recreational marijuana was legalized in October 2018.

James and other B.C. cabinet ministers are preparing for meetings this month with the Union of B.C. Municipalities to discuss the progress of cannabis store licensing and revenue sharing.

“One of the first steps is to look at who is responsible for what, because the province has responsibility for some of the pieces, criminal record checks, background checks,” James said Tuesday as she released the latest B.C. financial reports.

“The municipalities have the bylaw and licensing piece. The other important piece here is there isn’t a profit right now to be able to share. Our costs are outweighing the revenue that’s coming in.”

B.C.’s revenues were lower than all other provinces but Prince Edward Island, and the number of stores has lagged behind Alberta. One issue is the size of the entrenched illegal market in B.C., which historically has produced half of Canada’s output.

Alberta now has more than 270 licensed cannabis retailers, while B.C. has issued licences for just over 60. James said legalization last fall coincided with B.C. municipal elections, so their licensing and zoning were delayed.

“Part of it may be B.C.’s long history of an illegal market, and people moving to a legal market from an illegal market they have lived with for a great number of years,” James said. “That’s a shift that may take some time.”

RELATED: Proposed pot shop too close to elementary school

RELATED: B.C.’s Tilray buys four Alberta cannabis stores

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has been traveling the province to meet with “craft cannabis” producers who want to be legal, but police need assurances that they are not linked to organized crime groups that have long operated in B.C.

The province’s new community safety unit has begun moving in to shut down unlicensed cannabis dispensaries, which proliferated in B.C. over the years as quasi-medical operations.

James said the next phase of federal legalization, the approval of cannabis edibles, should change the business picture in B.C.

“There may be some shifts as you look to edibles this coming spring,” James said. “That’s the next step in legalization but we’re continuing our work on that piece with UBCM.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. opens office in Kelowna

Just Posted

West Kelowna’s Rotary Park to close for repairs

The park will be closed for some ‘much needed’ restoration and flood mitigation work

Kelowna charity hosts fundraiser for projects in Kenya

Under the African Sky will feature live guests who are running the projects on a daily basis.

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. opens office in Kelowna

The non-profit health and safety organization is now better equipped to service the Okanagan, it says

Proposed West Kelowna pot shop too close to elementary school: committee

How close is too close for a cannabis shop to be set… Continue reading

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Stellar Chair will be open this season

Press day means all hands on deck in Vernon

President, director of sales work the press

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Okanagan golf tourney exceeds $2 million goal

10th anniversary event benefits Hospital Foundation in a big way

Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

Weekend event featured tailgate party, agricultural displays and entertainment

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

Most Read