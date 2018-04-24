Townhouse construction in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press)

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

Local governments are getting the additional powers they asked for to require construction of more rental housing, Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson says.

Legislation presented by the B.C. government Tuesday would give municipal councils authority to require a share of undeveloped land to be reserved for rentals. Redevelopment of rental properties would also be subject to replacement by new rental, but the rental share would be up to the local government.

Robinson said the changes respond to requests from local governments for stronger zoning tools to increase rental stock. Another legislation change requires local governments to collect data on housing types to use for land use planning.

“There is a shortage of rental homes in British Columbia,” Robinson said. “The steps we are taking today will both help local governments track the needs of their communities, and give them a powerful tool to deliver the homes people can afford in the communities where they work, go to school or raise their families.”

more to come…

