Back to business: employment fair returns to Okanagan College

Public is invited to learn about job opportunities and local businesses at employment fair

Okanagan College is gearing up to host its 14th Annual Business Expo and Employment Fair on March 30.

Participants will have the opportunity to network with local, provincial, and national employers.

“We’re very excited to be hosting this event again,” said Okanagan School of Business Program and Event Coordinator Jamie Morrow. “We’ve got an incredible lineup of exhibitors – more than 60 employers from a host of sectors. There really is something for everyone, no matter what field you’re looking to get into, or advance your career.”

The free event will be held at Okanagan College’s Kelowna Campus in the Centre for Learning Atrium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proof of vaccination will be required.

