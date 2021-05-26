BC Hop Co. to pay Kelowna Company more than $700,000 after breaching contract

The company breached a contract for the purchase and sale of 10 metric tons of industrial hemp

A Kelowna company won a petition against BC Hop Company, in the BC Supreme Court, after a breach of contract for the purchase and sale of 10 metric tons of industrial hemp.

EnCann Solutions in Kelowna provides customized cannabis oil extraction services for Canadian cannabis and hemp producers.

The contract between EnCann and BC Hop Company says the contract was dated December 4, 2018. The Arbitrator decided in favour of EnCann Solutions, stating “BC Hop took the right to sell the Biomass reserved for EnCann, without negotiating with EnCann for the right to do so.”

BC Hop Co. has been ordered to pay $760,763.40 in damages and return the $100,000 plus GST deposit provided in late 2018 by EnCann to BC Hop Co. Interest and costs are yet to be determined by the arbitrator.

Lincoln Johnson, CEO/CTO of EnCann, said, “This has been a hard-fought two-year battle for us, with BC Hop Co. doing its best to avoid and evade accountability at every turn.”

