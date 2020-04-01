B.C. Energy Minister Bruce Ralston and Premier John Horgan (B.C. government)

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

BC Hydro is offering a three-month bill credit for residential customers and small businesses who have lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ability of mines, mills and other industrial users to defer half their bills for three months.

Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Bruce Ralston announced the measures April 1, providing individuals who have lost their jobs or have reduced income as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The fund will provide up to $477 on individual accounts, and unlike other support programs it doesn’t require people to qualify for federal Employment Insurance, Ralston said.

Small businesses that have had to close due to COVID-19 will have a three-month “payment holiday,” from their BC Hydro costs, with applications to be available by April 14, Ralston said.

more to come…

Coronavirus

