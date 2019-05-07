(Instagram photo)

BC Tree Fruits Cooperative purchase land in Kelowna for new facility

BCTFC said Old Vernon Road facility will have state-of-the-art packing lines, a cidery and more

The BC Tree Fruits Cooperative (BCTFC) has purchased 85 acres of land on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna that will be used to consolidate all of their northern facilities.

The consolidation is part of their “One Roof” plan, according to BCTFC.

In conjunction with the land purchase, BCTFC will sell their property in Penticton, the release said. Both transactions will be completed by May 31.

“Today is an exciting day for all of us at the cooperative,” said CEO Todd McMyn. “This purchase signals our commitment to the industry, our growers, our staff and the valley, and will give us the ability to compete on a global scale moving forward.”

READ MORE: B.C. Tree Fruits fills top jobs

“I’m thrilled for the future of our cooperative following today’s news,” added Jeet Dukhia, BCTFC chairperson.

BCTFC said its board of directors and senior executive will work with all levels of government on the framework for the new facility.

When complete, the facility will house state-of-the-art apple, cherry, pear and soft fruit packing lines, office space, the cider operations and a “destination” cidery.


