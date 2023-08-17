Crews prepare delicious plates at the Great Kitchen Party in Kelowna in 2019. (Photo: Ally Bootsma/ Capital News)

Crews prepare delicious plates at the Great Kitchen Party in Kelowna in 2019. (Photo: Ally Bootsma/ Capital News)

Best chefs of the Okanagan to compete for spot in national championships

The Great Kitchen Party is set for Sept. 28

A Lake Country winery is prepping for a culinary experience to remember.

Canada’s Great Kitchen Park – Winery Chef Edition is set for Sept. 28 at O’Rourke Family Estate Winery.

Attendees will enjoy a stand-up reception formal dinner with creations from:

● Alessa Valdez, The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates;

● Evan Robertson, The Bistro at Hillside Winery;

● James Holmes, Angel Share at Crown & Thieves;

● Jennifer Dodd, Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate;

● Joshua Mueller, The Restaurant at Liquidity Wines;

● Neil Taylor, Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery;

● Stacy Johnston, The Restaurant at Poplar Grove.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this very special regional competition featuring some of the best chefs from wineries in the Okanagan area,” said Tom O’Rourke with O’Rourke Family Estate. “We are excited to showcase our state-of-the-art winery and our award-winning wines and winemaker Nikki Callaway to all the guests. It will be a spectacular night in support of youth in the area.”

The culinary competition includes live music and a live auction, including trips to top wine destinations across the world.

Funds raised during the dinner party will support SpiritNorth and MusiCounts, helping youth access sport and music education.

This is one of 10 regional culinary competitions held in Canada. The winner of the Okanagan competition will head to Ottawa in February 2024 to participate in the Canadian Culinary Championships.

Learn more about the event or purchase tickets at greatkitchenparty.com.

