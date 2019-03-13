Black Press Media wins awards for best email newsletter, best contest

Recognition for ‘This Week in B.C.’ newsletter and 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

Black Press Media recently won two awards for digital innovation in the news media industry.

The company’s 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest won Best Contest and/or Promotion in North America in its category (more than 750,000 unique visitors) from the Local Media Association, a U.S.-based organization with more than 3,000 active members.

PHOTOS: Meet the winners of the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

The contest received more than 25,000 photos from 6,000 entrants for categories such as wildlife, people, pets and food.

“Black Press Media’s amateur photographer contest capitalized on the public’s innate desire to create and contribute, earning them new audience in the process,” the judges said. “The results were quantitatively impressive, and qualitatively stunning!”

The company also won Best Email Newsletter for its weekly “This Week in B.C.” newsletter from Second Street, a U.S.-based business that provides software for media companies and marketers to run contests and interactive content.

“This Week in B.C.,” launched in June 2018, comes out every Saturday morning with the best stories you might have missed from our newsrooms across the province. It has more than 10,000 subscribers. To sign up, enter one of Black Press Media’s contests and opt-in for the newsletter here.

