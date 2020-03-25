Kelowna Capital News to print one edition a week

Black Press newspapers adapt to COVID-19 impact

Kelowna Capital News will is moving to one print edition a week amid COVID-19

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected Canada residents and businesses across the country, and the newspaper industry is no different.

While the Kelowna Capital News office has closed to the public, we will continue to publish and staff can be contacted by office email or phone.

Starting March 26, the Kelowna Capital News is moving to one print edition a week as the global coronavirus pandemic continues.

While temporary layoffs have impacted all Black Press newspapers across the province, we will continue to provide a communication link to residents of our community through our website and social media operations while maintaining our newspaper presence to provide up-to-date information on ongoing developments with the COVID-19 pandemic and other news happening in our communities.

We urge our readers to stay safe, stay positive and follow the voluntary lifestyle vigilance recommended by the provincial health officer to get us all through this current health crisis.

We want our readers to be safe and healthy, but well informed with up-to-the-minute local and provincial news. Your trusted source for news is at Kelownacapnews.com visit our page dedicated to all stories related to the coronavirus (www.kelownacapnews.com/tag/coronavirus), and that’s where readers can sign up for the Black Press COVID 19 newsletter.

READ MORE: $1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

READ MORE: National coronavirus update, March 24

