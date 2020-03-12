Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

Brianne MacBeth and Brian Gold of the Kelowna Capital News at the Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna.

More than 60 vendors packed the Rutland Dome in Kelowna on Thursday for the annual Black Press Career Fair.

BC Corrections was one of the businesses looking to hire new employees. Corrections supervisor Lyle Blomquist said there are several positions available as corrections work is in high demand right across the province.

“From Prince George to our centres in Kamloops, Oliver, the Lower Mainland and over into Victoria we are everywhere. There are 10 centres total so lots of opportunities,” he explained. “We have some basic requirements such as high school graduation, 70 per cent in English 12, a Class 5 driver’s license, occupational first aid level one and that is what gets you started in our assessment process.”

He said Corrections is looking for people with relatable skills or skills that are transferable from other areas of their life into the work.

“It’s fantastic to work for BC Corrections, I have met some great people,” explained Blomquist. “One thing I love about my career is the people that I work with.”

Retirement Concepts is also looking to hire at one of their several community living and senior housing centres, located in different locations across B.C.

The company is hiring LPNs and RCAs as there is a major shortage in those positions. There are also opportunities for support services such as cooking, serving and housekeeping.

Working with seniors is a rewarding job stated Retirement Concepts as it allows for people to give back to the elderly in the community.

If you’re looking for a career in health care, Interior Health has several entry-level positions available, including clinical, administrative and technical support.

Candidates must want to work with people and in the health care sector. A career with Interior Health is rewarding if employees enjoy a high paced work environment that revolves around the community.

Be sure to check out the Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna today (March 12) from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.

