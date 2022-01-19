A couple shops for appliances at a furniture store in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. on Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A couple shops for appliances at a furniture store in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. on Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s annual inflation rate rises to 4.8% in December, highest since 1991

Prices at gas pumps up 33.3 per cent year-over-year in December

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991.

The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.

The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 4.7 per cent in November.

Driving the faster pace of price growth in December were higher year-over-year prices for food, passenger vehicles and housing.

Statistics Canada says that excluding gasoline prices from its calculations, the consumer price index would have been up year-over-year in December by four per cent.

Prices at the gas pumps were up 33.3 per cent year-over-year in December compared with a 43.6 per cent annual increase in November as tightening of public health restrictions related to the Omicron variant weighed on demand.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Bank of Canada to maintain inflation mandate, consider job market in rate decisions

inflation

Previous story
Grocery store closures loom amid labour, product shortages

Just Posted

The Telemark cross country ski team trains in West Kelowna all winter. (Teresa Pavlin - Contributed)
Telemark Nordic Racers from West Kelowna among top skiers in the country

The injured man, two other snowshoers, and their two dogs are all safe and warm thanks to COSAR and Kelowna Nordic’s rescue (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/ Facebook)
COSAR made a ‘textbook’ rescue from the Kelowna Nordic Trails

Kelowna council is backing KCT's grant application to replace dated stage lighting (File photo/City of Kelowna)
Upgrades to water treatment facility and new lights: Kelowna City Council briefs

The Okanagan is expecting a lot of sunshine over the next week (Photo - Landon Hemmes)
Above average temperatures expected in Okanagan-Shuswap