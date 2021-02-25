A pedestrian walks past the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Canada’s top court has decided against hearing appeals brought to it by Bell Canada and a number of cable companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A pedestrian walks past the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Canada’s top court has decided against hearing appeals brought to it by Bell Canada and a number of cable companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s top court says it won’t hear appeals by Bell and several cable companies

Supreme Court refusal a victory for Canada’s independent internet providers, may lead to lower prices

Canada’s top court has decided against hearing a pair of appeals brought to it by Bell Canada, Rogers Communications and a number of cable companies seeking to overturn a CRTC decision that lowered the wholesale rates those companies charge smaller competitors.

The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the appeals is a victory for Canada’s independent internet service providers and may lead to lower internet prices for consumers.

The independent ISPs compete with bigger internet network owners, such as Bell and Rogers, and say lower wholesale rates would let them cut retail prices

The Federal Court of Appeal in September had dismissed the appeals.

Thursday’s decision means the ball is back in the court of the CRTC, which has not yet implemented the new prices and is instead reviewing its decision, though the federal government has indicated it could step in at some point if it thinks the arms-length regulator doesn’t strike the right balance.

As is usual, the Supreme Court didn’t give a reason for its dismissal.

Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Straight from DeHart
Next story
Canadian small businesses rack up $135 billion in debt to survive pandemic: report

Just Posted

Have you seen these men? Crime Stoppers.
Kelowna RCMP look for men allegedly involved in bar brawl

The alleged assaults took place at a pub on Academy Way

(File Photo)
Crash causes delays on Coquihalla southbound, travel advisory issued

A vehicle incident between Merrit and Hope has caused major delays heading south

Team BC participating at the 2020 Brier in Ontario. (Michael Burns Photography)
Kelowna curler prepares for battle ahead of 10th Brier appearance

Rick Sawatsky, shooting lead for Team BC, said the 2021 Brier will be unlike any other

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Accused Kelowna Canada Day killer confessed to ‘murder’ in drunk tank, court hears

Noah Vaten is charged with manslaughter related to a killing on Canada Day in 2018

Numbers of new COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 14 to 20 appear to be trending down for all local health areas in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
Weekly COVID-19 case count continues downward trend in Central Okanagan

BC CDC data show 36 new cases in the region over Feb. 14-20

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

The booklet roots present day activism in the history of racist policies, arguing the history must be acknowledged in order to change. (CCPA)
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Racist history must be acknowledged in order to change, authors say

Agatha Mary Clarissa Miller, before she knew she would change literature. Photo Wikipedia
And Then There Were None

What book knocked your booties off when you were young?

A webinar on dealing with dementia will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (Submitted)
Webinar on dementia scheduled for March 10

Okanagan residents invited to event on legal issues surrounding dementia

The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)
B.C. musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Allison Crowe’s close connection to director led to rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Migrant farm workers transplant jalapeno sprouts from trucks into the tilted soil at a farm. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
‘They’re afraid’: Coalition sounds alarm over COVID vaccines for B.C.’s migrant workers

Though health ministry says anyone can get vaccinated, critics say barriers are keeping migrants from their dose

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Most Read