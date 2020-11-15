Toronto clothing designer Hilary MacMillan poses for a photograph wearing her self-designed mask chains at her studio in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. MacMillan is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic selling masks and mask accessories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto clothing designer Hilary MacMillan poses for a photograph wearing her self-designed mask chains at her studio in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. MacMillan is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic selling masks and mask accessories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian companies uncover market for mask accessories amid COVID-19

But health experts say not all ideas are made equal

When COVID-19 began spreading across Canada and face masks became the year’s hottest fashion accessory, Hilary MacMillan uncovered an opportunity.

The Toronto fashion designer noticed people wanted a way to make their masks trendy and keep them handy when having to take them off for a bite to eat, so she joined the waves of retailers selling mask chains — 70-centimetre lengths of marble or gold that MacMillan has designed to hang from masks and provide a hint of style.

“COVID has kind of pushed everyone into new directions and that’s the same with us,” said MacMillan.

Her $25 mask chains are part of a growing group of products entrepreneurs have dreamed up to target just about every mask-related want, need or problem.

Can’t stop your mask from irritating your nose or ears? There are headbands, ear muffs and hats to attach the straps to, soft pads you can add to problem spots and clips to keep masks in place.

Is covering up causing you to break out in maskne (mask-induced acne)? Look out for sheet masks, cleansers and moisturizers targeted at the lower half of your face.

Not sure where to put your mask when dining out or at the dentist? Consider pouches, bags and containers in just about every size and material.

If you’re sporting facial hair, there are beard guards that fit with masks and if you wear glasses, sprays and lenses that promise to reduce or eliminate fog too.

“You’re literally watching a product category be born and it’s going to grow,” said Joanne McNeish, an associate professor at Ryerson University specializing in marketing.

There’s plenty of money to be made in the new market, she said, because people are realizing masks are going to be part of their lives for longer than they imagined, and while out in public they’re stumbling on problems like chafed noses or the need for storage space.

Just 15 per cent of face masks being sold are described as comfortable, 6 per cent are marketed as breathable and 7 per cent are called lightweight, according to research from U.K.-based retail market intelligence company Edited.

Entrepreneurs who can address such problems and predict that unmet need early stand to win, said McNeish.

However, health experts caution that not all of these innovations are a good idea.

Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto Public Health’s associate medical officer of health, said in an email to The Canadian Press that she does not recommend mask lanyards or chains because they can get caught around the wearer’s neck or become contaminated.

People who need to take face coverings off, she said, should store them in a paper bag, envelope or something that does not retain moisture. Plastic bags should only be used for short periods of time and containers must be disinfected regularly.

Regardless of whether an item is encouraged by public health officials, McNeish says entrepreneurs face the challenge of waning interest.

The marketplace can become crowded with similar products and some businesses may create far superior products than what was first available.

“And how many of each of these things will you really need?” she added.

McNeish believes the next wave of mask accessories will involve products that work with Halloween costumes, helmets for winter sports and scarves or that take items that have proven to be hits and make them luxurious or adaptable for health-care workers or other industries.

READ MORE: Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

In Dunmore, Alta., Rick Brink has been using that logic to appeal to brides and grooms.

He runs Weddingstar Inc., a business specializing in bridal products that sells mask travel bags, headbands to hook masks on and a plastic piece you attach to the straps of a mask to prevent ear chafe.

“We wanted to make them so everyone doesn’t look like they are walking out of the hospital,” he said.

The products are appealing to shoppers beyond the wedding market and help the company offset smaller order sizes now that weddings must limit attendees and many couples have put off their nuptials altogether.

Next, Brink said, he will introduce products that help people defog glasses and keep makeup from rubbing off on masks.

While companies are seeing a buzz around their mask accessories now, McNeish warns that it might not last forever.

“At one point when masks are over, the mask accessories industry will collapse because it just won’t be strong enough,” she said.

“Then the question will be will there be demand in countries where they wear masks all the time and will we continue to wear masks when they tell us this is over?”

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cineplex tries to woo moviegoers with theatre rentals after 91% drop in tickets sold

Just Posted

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

KLO Middle and Kelowna Secondary schools have each recorded another case of the virus

A large 14-storey development planned for the current location of Willow Creek Campground and an adjacent parking lot. The KLO Neighbourhood Association states the project is one of many outside of the current vision of Pandosy and will redefine the neighbourhood forever. (Stober Group photo)
‘Over-development’ in Pandosy area prompts concerns from neighbourhood group

City placing ‘enormous stress on an already overburdened and underfunded infrastructure system,’ group says

A snowfall warning for the Coquihalla forecasts 30–40 centimetres of snow throughout Sunday. (File photo)
Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

30–40 centimetres of snow expected through Sunday evening

Current conditions on Hwy 97C. (DriveBC)
Update: Eastbound Hwy 97C traffic moving again

Incident reported at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 14. Next update expected 2 a.m.

In the past 24 hours, 50 centimeters (20 inches) of new snow has fallen at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort)
No shortage of snow at Big White Ski Resort

50 cm of snow in past 24 hours, 77 cm in last seven days

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Penticton City Staff will recommend to council in their Tuesday, Nov. 17 meeting that the city extend a pilot project to allow open consumption of alcohol on some beaches through summer 2021. (BC Ale Trail photo)
Legal beach drinks could return to Penticton next summer

Penticton was one of three B.C. communities to allow open alcohol in some public spaces this summer

Earth Strike Vernon will lead Fly Your Flag Day for Vernon School District students in relation to the City of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan on Monday, Nov. 23. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan climate activists to hold flag rally

Earth Strike Vernon invites Vernon School District students to Fly Your Flag Day Monday, Nov. 23

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

North Okanagan Knights goalie Jacob Dubinsky made 28 saves in his KIJHL debut, but it wasn’t enough as Dubinsky and the North Okanagan Knights fell 7-5 to the Heat in Chase in North Okanagan’s regular-season opener Saturday, Nov. 14. (Twitter photo)
Chase Heat rally past North Okanagan Knights

Hometown Heat score three times in final 14 minutes for 7-5 KIJHL win

Penticton Vees forward Jacob Quillan celebrates his Okanagan Cup-winning overtime goal with teammate Connor Bouchard as the Vees edged the Vernon Vipers 3-2 in the B.C. Hockey League exhibition tournament finale Saturday, Nov. 14, at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Cherie Morgan Photography)
Penticton Vees capture Okanagan Cup overtime thriller

Jacob Quillan scores 74 seconds into OT as Vees edge Vernon Vipers 3-2 in BCHL tourney final

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

According to a conservation office the bears posed a threat to public safety (WildsafeBC - Facebook)
Mother bear and three cubs put down by conservation officer in Princeton

The bears posed a serious threat to public safety, says official

Most Read