Canadian tech orgs form anti-racism coalition to bring diversity to innovation

TD Bank Group’s global executive officer Claudette McGowan will serve as its chair

Canadian technology leaders have formed a new organization to eliminate racism and discrimination from the country’s innovation sector.

Twenty-five people with ties to tech incubators, governments, start-ups, banks, academic institutions, investment businesses and insurance companies say they have launched the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism.

The coalition says it will create pathways for those who are Black or people of colour with the goal of ending systemic racism within the innovation economy.

The coalition is made up of leaders from companies including KPMG, OMERS, MaRS, HP Canada, Wattpad, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Ryerson University and the City of Toronto.

The coalition says it will focus most on youth skills development, job opportunities, venture and founder support, investment, funding and community leadership.

