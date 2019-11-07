Drake watches Game 6 of the NBA Finals as the Toronto Raptors play Golden State Warriors from Jurassic Park at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday June 13, 2019. Canopy Growth Corp. is teaming up with Drake to launch More Life Growth Co., a licensed cannabis producer in Toronto THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canopy Growth teaming up with Drake on new cannabis venture More Life Growth Co.

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life

Canopy Growth Corp. is teaming up with Drake to launch More Life Growth Co., a licensed cannabis producer based in Toronto.

Under the agreement, Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life and Canopy Growth will own the remaining 40 per cent.

Canopy Growth will provide all of the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the More Life facility cannabis production facility in Toronto and will retain all of the rights to distribute the product that is grown at the location.

Drake has granted More Life the right to exclusively use certain intellectual property and brands in association with the growth and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products, accessories, merchandise and paraphernalia in Canada and internationally.

The maintenance of the non-Canada rights after 18 months is contingent upon certain performance targets being met.

Canopy Growth has the right to nominate two directors to the More Life board as well as a pre-emptive right to maintain its ownership interest in the company.

ALSO READ: Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Just Posted

Kangaroo Creek puts peacocks up for adoption in Lake Country

Kangaroo Creek Farm does not have room for six peacocks at their new location on Old Vernon Road

Horrific cat death prompts Kelowna man to demand province give funding to BC SPCA

The kitten was found dead with a string tied to its neck at one end and a thumb-tack at the other

End of an era for Airport Inn, only owner remains

Airport Inn owner Raif Fleihan has put his motel up for sale

Grenfell Road Haunted House has record-breaking year

Over 5000 people passed through doors and over $15,000 was raised for the Central Okanagan Food Bank this Halloween

City of Kelowna sues contractor for allegedly breaking sewage pipe

The city is seeking damages for both temporary and permanent repairs

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Vessels expected to arrive in 2022

Christian minister accused of homophobia set to speak on Vancouver Island

Kelowna-based Art Lucier will speak about the Battle of Canada

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

North Okanagan men build camaraderie, support

Men’s Shed joins forces with CMHA for projects

Kelowna youth group to perform at Penticton Adventist Church

The youth are putting on a free concert from 7 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 9

Most Read