Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission adds new advisory council members

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) has announced its incoming 2022 advisory council.

“The COEDC advisory council’s bench strength in sustainability, health care, construction and development, and the highly-impacted events sector is enhanced with the addition of six new members,” said Mike Checkley, COEDC advisory council chair, and president QHR Technologies. “The new council members are leaders in their industries and will add to the breadth and depth of insight and expertise of the council.”

The new members are:

Angela Nagy, president, and chief executive officer, GreenStep Solutions

Brad Buchanan, owner, Avalon Event Rentals Group

Jeremy Dawn, director real estate, Mission Group

Dr. Maurice Blitz, thoracic surgeon and president, KGH Physicians Society

Rich Threlfall, president, Troika Management Corp

Tony Stewart, chief executive officer, Stewart Family Estates

The 45-member advisory council serves as a conduit of information and insight for the COEDC and includes industry leaders, elected officials, local government staff, and community organizations representing a cross-section of industries.

“As the fastest-growing metropolitan area in Canada, we’re immensely grateful for the wisdom and expertise advisory council members contribute to the long-term economic sustainability of the region,” said Krista Mallory, manager COEDC. As we move into 2022, I’m certain that the incoming advisory council members will add new perspective and insight as we navigate this growth.”

