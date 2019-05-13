Paradise Estates in West Kelowna is the winner of the 2019 CHBA community development award. (Paradise Estates).

Central Okanagan recognized for home-building excellency

Central Okanagan is helping lead the way to better housing options

The Central Okanagan proved its home-building excellency by winning three of B.C.’s nine awards at the Candian Home Building Association conference this past weekend.

Paradise Estates won the 2019 community development award; Marvel Pro Contracting and Renovations Ltd., earned the bathroom, luxury master bath award; and Mission Group scooped the attached homes-mid to high rise condominium or apartment projects (planned) award.

Cassidy deVeer, president of the CHBA-CO, said these awards represent Central Okanagan’s national leadership in solving pressing issues in the housing market.

“It’s great to celebrate excellence and these three Okanagan companies should be very proud,” he said in a CHBA-CO press release.

“There are many challenges facing the industry as governments at all levels tinker with the market.”

Between 2017 and 2018, the number of first-time homebuyers dropped by 33 per cent, according to CHBA.

“Current restrictions on mortgage access mean that many millennials and new Canadians are seeing homeownership slip away,” said deVeer.

In addition, she said that as long as the government is committed to help Canadians achieve home ownership, so is the CHBA-CO.

The CHBA’s represents over 8,500 companies and helps Canadians access homes by providing them with information, resources and a network of industry professionals.

CHBA-CO is the Central Okanagan division of the CHBA and represents over 250 members in the region.

Celebrating its 76th year, the annual CHBA conference was hosted in Niagara Falls.

