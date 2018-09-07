La Cie McCornick Canada has recalled its Compliments brand chili powder due to salmonella concerns. (Submitted photo)

Chili powder recalled due to salmonella risk

La Cie McCormick Canada issued recall after Canada Food Inspection Agency investigation

La Cie McCormick Canada issued a recall of Compliments branded chili powder on Sept. 6 due to possible salmonella contamination.

READ MORE: Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall for some B.C. oysters

According to a notice posted on the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website, the recall was triggered by CFIA test results, and includes all chili powder with a best before date of May 26, 2020 and a UPC code of “0 55742 35921 3.”.

Consumers who purchased the chili powder have been instructed to either throw it out or return it to the store where they purchased it. They were also warned about the risks of potential salmonella poisoning.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” read a section of the notice. “Young children pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

READ MORE: Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

La Cie McCormick Canada produces a variety of spices, dry sauces, seasonings, extracts and specialty food products. The CFIA release stated that the agency is currently conducting an investigation which, “may lead to the recall of other products.” and is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jacobsen family donates $1 million to Okanagan College
Next story
B.C. budget surplus expected to keep growing, Carole James says

Just Posted

West Kelowna buys more park land

City buys 3.64 hectares on West Lake Road and gets an adjacent 1.70 hectares donated

Significant funds missing from Glenrosa Elementary PAC bank account

The RCMP are investigating after ‘irregularities’ were reported in the Glenrosa Elementary School PAC bank account.

Camp fire ban not lifted in Central Okanagan

Despite province lifting ban in Kamloops Fire Centre, local governments say that’s not the case here

West Kelowna crews work to fix water main break

Break occurred 3100-block of Boucherie Road Friday.

Jacobsen family donates $1 million to Okanagan College

Legacy gift to benefit Trades Training Complex at Kelowna campus

VIDEO: 9th annual Kelowna food drive is coming to a door near you

Central Okanagan Community Food Bank volunteers are asking residents to fill their grocery bags

Canadian military issues guidelines for marijuana

Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high

Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Only 50 per cent of B.C. residents feel province is ready for Cannabis Act – with less faith in feds

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible

Matthew de Grood stabbed five people at a party after hearing what he thought was the voice of the devil

Tax exemptions to change for three Summerland churches

Churches with land deemed in excess will be affected by Summerland council decision

Military arrives in Princeton to help mop up Cool Creek wildfire

Soldiers have also worked on the Gottfriedsen Mountain and Juliet Creek fires

Indians drop chief logo for Canada stop in aftermath of controversy

Team didn’t comment, but indicated it’s ‘acknowledging increased sensitivity’ to image in Canada

Salmon Arm Fair officially underway

Great family fun, entertainment all weekend at the fairgrounds, parade downtown Saturday morning

Vancouver’s Aquilini Group acquires Overwatch League esports franchise

Territory in expansion franchise also covers Seattle and Portland

Most Read