Coke Canada expanding Kelowna facility

Coca-Cola Canada is creating new jobs in Kelowna.

The soft drink giant announced on April 6 a $1 million investment into expanding the distribution facility just off of Hwy. 97 in the north end, adding 12 new jobs in the process.

A release from the company says that the expansion will provide more working space, while also leading to a reduction of carbon emissions.

The facility will now operate with 66 employees, operating two shifts a day six days per week.

