Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

A national study says confusing and unnecessary best-before labels are a major cause of food waste in Canada.

The National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before labels actually mean.

It says most dates that appear on products refer only to peak quality and have little to do with whether the food is healthy to eat.

Research has found that almost 400 kilograms of food per person are lost or wasted in Canada every year — one of the highest totals in the world.

The council says consumers are responsible for almost half that waste.

The Canadian Press

