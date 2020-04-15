Private liquor stores get extended hours until July 15. (Black Press files)

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

The B.C. government has issued a temporary order allowing private liquor and wine stores to open as early as 7 a.m., to reduce congestion and give older people a shopping opportunity like grocery stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liquor stores can operate between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. if they choose to, until July 15, with delivery services allowed to purchase on behalf of customers during the same hours. The regulation applies to private liquor stores, licensee retail stores, wine stores, specialty and liquor manufacturers with onsite stores. The extended hours also apply to rural agency stores.

The move comes after provincially-owned B.C. Liquor Stores reduced hours and closed stores on Sundays in late March, citing staffing and sanitation limitations that required staff to limit the numbre of people in the store. Private and public stores have installed clear plastic shields at checkouts, and followed grocery stores in suspending use of reusable bags, returning to the familiar plastic.

RELATED: B.C. Liquor Stores closing on Sundays as sales soar

RELATED: Here are B.C.’s essential services ordered for COVID-19

Sales at B.C. government stores were up 40 per cent in March, as bars were ordered to close and restaurants were mainly restricted to take-out and delivery. B.C. Liquor Stores were included in the province’s essential service list, along with cannabis stores.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target at 0.25%, early data shows economy plunged
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers

Just Posted

COVID-19 concerns prompt over 200 complaints to Kelowna bylaw

Bylaw has received over 200 complaints since provincial orders allowed its officers to support enforcement

Garage on fire at home at Sunset Ranch Drive in Kelowna

The incident occurred at 10:52 a.m. on April 15

PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community applauds frontline workers

The Sikh community was out in droves — at a safe distance — to support health workers at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna RCMP unable to provide update on murder in the Mission

The homicide occurred on March 24 in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court

Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown

The event debuted last weekend to fistfights, long lineups and an eventual RCMP shutdown

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Alberta teen recounts brush with death from COVID-19

Matt Greenshields’s story a warning to others to take pandemic seriously

Hackers steal undisclosed sum of money from South Okanagan church

RCMP are asking that the public remain vigilant online and watch for scams

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

FortisBC plans for upgrade in Okanagan Valley

Upgrade near Penticton would enhance present supply and prepare for future needs

ZZ Top reschedules Okanagan show for 2021

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band moves Penticton tour date to April 2021 due to coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

Most Read