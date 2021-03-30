COVID-19: B.C. has banned indoor food service. Here’s a list of Kelowna restaurants with patios

You can still support local businesses in a safe way amid new provincial restrictions

Summerhill Pyramid Winery is one of many patios that remain open in Kelowna. (Summerhill Pyramid Winery/ Facebook)

In what provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is calling a “circuit breaker,” B.C. is stopping indoor dining and liquor sales, among other indoor activities, for the next three weeks.

The hastily introduced order is set to have a detrimental impact on already-struggling local restaurants and their employees. The health order is set to expire on April 19.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan restaurant owners frustrated following indoor dining ban

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

But while restaurants aren’t allowed to serve customers inside, they will be allowed to welcome people, in a safe and distanced manner to their patios. Local eateries and watering holes have taken to social media boasting their still-open patios and new or ongoing delivery services. While restaurants can serve outdoors, they are still bound by capacity limits and can only seat six to a table, all of whom should be from the same household.

Black Press Media is compiling a list of all of those local patio-laden restaurants in the Central Okanagan that are ready to welcome you for some outdoor eats.

If you’d like your restaurant, or one you frequent, included in the list below, shoot an email to edit@kelownacapnews.com or message us on Instagram. This list will be updated regularly as submissions come in.

Businesses that remain open for patio dining in Kelowna (in no particular order):

Krafty Kitchen and Bar, 281 Lawrence Avenue – 250-868-7228

Skinny Dukes Glorious Emporium (starting March 31), 1481 Water Street – 778-478-1289

BNA Brewing, 1254 Ellis Street – 236-420-0025

Rustic Reel Brewing, 760 Vaughan Avenue – 250-862-3737

Barn Owl Brewing, 4629 Lakeshore Road – 778-760-9349

Craft Beer Market, 257 Bernard Avenue – 778-741-2337

Summerhill Pyramid Winery, 4870 Chute Lake Road – 250-764-8000

Flask Social House (FSH), 1405 St Paul Street – 778-484-6081

West Kelowna:

19 Okanagan Grill + Bar, 3509 Carrington Road – 250-768-3133

The Hatch, 3225 Boucherie Road – 778-755-6013

Frind Estate Winery, 3725 Boucherie Road – 778-754-1118

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus